Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables
The deal reflects Anglo and Sasol’s broader mission to establish the value chain for renewable fuels in SA
04 February 2025 - 11:52
The second day of this year’s mining indaba began with the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) between two of SA’s largest mining and energy groups — Anglo American and Sasol — to promote renewable diesel production using degraded mines owned by Anglo subsidiary De Beers.
The trio aims to pilot the production of feedstock, starting with solaris — a nicotine-free variety of tobacco — and moringa plantations to create vegetable oil, which can be used to produce renewable diesel using Sasol’s existing technology and assets...
