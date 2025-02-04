Amplats unbundling to be complete by mid-year, Wanblad says
Timing of its planned sale or listing of De Beers remains uncertain though
Anglo American will be done with the unbundling and London listing of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) by the middle of the year, but the timing of its planned sale or listing of De Beers remains a question mark as it works to complete the radical restructuring it embarked on last year.
Though there’s still speculation that Australia’s BHP might have another go at taking over Anglo, after last year’s failed bid, Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad reiterated on Monday that the group was “singularly focused” on unlocking value on the businesses it is separating, as well as those it is keeping in the restructuring. He declined to comment on the possibility of another takeover bid for Anglo itself, but took a philosophical swipe at the notion of industry consolidation globally, saying the world needed more rather than fewer mining companies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.