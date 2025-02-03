A South32 manganese mine. SA has an abundance of this critical mineral and could use beneficiation as an opportunity to advance economic integration with Zimbabwe, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Critical minerals have grown in importance in recent years due to the development of clean energy technologies. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister of mining affairs at Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry & mineral resources.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s plans to become major player in critical minerals
Business Day TV speaks with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister of mining affairs in Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry & mineral resources
Critical minerals have grown in importance in recent years due to the development of clean energy technologies. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister of mining affairs at Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry & mineral resources.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.