WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s plans to become major player in critical minerals

Business Day TV speaks with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister of mining affairs in Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry & mineral resources

03 February 2025 - 19:27
A South32 manganese mine. SA has an abundance of this critical mineral and could use beneficiation as an opportunity to advance economic integration with Zimbabwe, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Critical minerals have grown in importance in recent years due to the development of clean energy technologies. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister of mining affairs at Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry & mineral resources.

