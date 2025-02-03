Merafe begins review of ailing ferrochrome smelting unit
The review follows sustained pressure from a prolonged economic downturn in the global ferrochrome market
03 February 2025 - 09:07
Merafe Resources, through its chrome pooling and sharing venture with Glencore Operations SA, has initiated a business review process of its ferrochrome smelting business and is assessing potential measures to address market challenges.
The review follows sustained pressure from the prolonged economic downturn in the global ferrochrome market, and these pressures are not expected to ease in the near- to medium-term, Merafe said in a statement on Monday...
