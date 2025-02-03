De Beers signs new sales agreement with Botswana government
The agreement will also extend Debswana’s mining licences beyond 2029
03 February 2025 - 15:05
Mining giant Anglo American’s diamond unit De Beers says it has successfully concluded negotiations with the government of Botswana to secure a new rough diamond sales agreement for their 50:50 joint venture Debswana.
De Beers said the negotiations focused on establishing a new sales agreement for rough diamond production from Debswana, while also extending Debswana’s mining licences beyond 2029...
