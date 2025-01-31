Gemfields expects Zambian export duty on emeralds to be revoked
Montepuez Ruby Mining in Mozambique has been operating as usual since the start of 2025 after post-electoral unrest
31 January 2025 - 10:57
Diversified miner Gemfields, which has a stake in the Kagem mine in Zambia, expects the 15% export duty imposed by that country’s government on precious gemstones to boost revenue to be revoked.
This would allow a commercial-quality emerald auction to go ahead in the first quarter of this year, it said on Friday...
