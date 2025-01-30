Companies / Mining

WATCH: Mark Bristow, Barrick Gold CEO, on electrifying Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Bristow on private public partnerships in Africa

30 January 2025 - 20:00
by Business Day TV
The sun sets behind high-voltage power lines and electricity pylon, as seen from a highway near Al Arish, at North Sinai Governorate, Egypt, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH
The sun sets behind high-voltage power lines and electricity pylon, as seen from a highway near Al Arish, at North Sinai Governorate, Egypt, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Business Day TV sat down with Barrick Gold CEO and president Mark Bristow to discuss why private public partnerships are crucial in increasing access to electricity in Africa.

