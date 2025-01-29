Anglo American completes sale of interest in Jellinbah
The agreement for the sale of Anglo’s interest in Jellinbah was announced in November, with completion originally expected in the second quarter of 2025
29 January 2025 - 10:02
Mining giant Anglo American has completed the sale of its minority interest in Jellinbah for A$1.6bn, it said on Wednesday.
The group sold its 33.3% interest in Jellinbah Group, a joint venture that owns a 70% interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont steelmaking coal mines in Australia, to Zashvin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.