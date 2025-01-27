Water woes pose a growing threat to SA mining
Sibanye-Stillwater says the situation poses a risk to the entire mining industry
27 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s water woes are a growing concern to the mining industry, with some companies forced to spend hundreds of millions of rand to reduce their dependence on municipal supply in recent years.
Gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye-Stillwater said the water supply is insufficient to meet the needs of its SA operations, with incidents where water supply constraints have interrupted its operations being a regular occurrence. ..
