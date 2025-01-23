Declining marriage rates drag down demand for platinum
The jewellery sector accounts for a quarter of total platinum demand, but demand is dropping off
23 January 2025 - 05:00
A report by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) shows that marriage rates around the world have fallen over the past decade, contributing to a steady decline in demand for platinum jewellery.
According to the WPIC, declining marriage rates and shifting consumer preferences have served as headwinds for jewellery markets in recent years, with precious metals like gold and platinum taking a hit as a result. ..
