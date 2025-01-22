Copper 360 acquires wind energy project
Copper is a vital part in the green energy mix, with its price having doubled in the past five years
22 January 2025 - 19:20
Copper 360 has announced the acquisition of Mulilo Springbok Wind Power, which owns a 55MW wind energy project in the Northern Cape.
The acquisition, announced on Wednesday and set to be completed by early February, will provide renewable energy for Copper 360’s one-stop copper production business, which mines and processes the metal...
