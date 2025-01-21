Thungela names Moses Madondo CEO designate
Head of De Beers group managed operations takes over from July Ndlovu who will retire in July
21 January 2025 - 16:53
Thungela Resources, SA’s leading producer of thermal coal, on Tuesday announced that Moses Madondo will replace July Ndlovu as CEO when he retires in July.
Ndlovu has been at the helm of Thungela since it was unbundled from Anglo American in July 2021...
