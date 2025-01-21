BHP delivers strong first-half copper output
The Australian giant reported copper production up 10% year on year for the six months to end-December
21 January 2025 - 08:37
Mining behemoth BHP reported a strong operational performance for the first half of its financial year, with copper output for the six months to end-December up 10% year on year.
The increase in copper production came as Escondida, the group’s Chilean copper asset, achieved a 10-year production record. The group has a bullish outlook for its copper assets. ..
