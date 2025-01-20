The meme coin, $TRUMP, rises to $58.56, giving it a market capitalisaton of about $11.7bn
It’s likely to be an age of high uncertainty and highly volatile markets
The tax has caused job losses and is doing more harm than good, the DA says
Business Day TV speaks to André Roux, economist at Stellenbosch Business School
Funding coincides with investors’ expectation of a business rescue plan
Minister says “give or take two years” when asked how long it could take SA to regain an investment-grade rating
Small business-focused fintech platform boosted by artificial intelligence and accounting integrations
Re-elected president’s committee ‘not a department and has little official power to carry out any reorganisation’
Mamelodi Sundowns coach insists new signing Jayden Adams and others must shine in the star-studded team
Transport minister Creecy laments lawlessness on SA’s roads
Business Day TV sat down with Absa CIB director, investment banking, Tinyiko Mahange, for a closer look at the need for strategic capital allocation in Africa’s mining industry as the sector looks to safeguard its future.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to future-proof Africa’s mining sector
Business Day TV speaks with Tinyiko Mahange, Absa CIB director, investment banking
Business Day TV sat down with Absa CIB director, investment banking, Tinyiko Mahange, for a closer look at the need for strategic capital allocation in Africa’s mining industry as the sector looks to safeguard its future.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.