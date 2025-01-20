Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to future-proof Africa’s mining sector

Business Day TV speaks with Tinyiko Mahange, Absa CIB director, investment banking

20 January 2025 - 19:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Business Day TV sat down with Absa CIB director, investment banking, Tinyiko Mahange, for a closer look at the need for strategic capital allocation in Africa’s mining industry as the sector looks to safeguard its future.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA coal industry bets big with 44-million tonnes ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Deal-making in thermal coal sector drying up
Companies / Energy
3.
Township and CBD-focused Reits thrive with ...
Companies / Property
4.
Spar to sell head office to reduce debt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Estate agents eye recovery, confident of hitting ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.