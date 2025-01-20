South32 reassures shareholders as it sticks to guidance
The miner reports aluminium output up 5% and copper up 16% year on year
20 January 2025 - 17:56
UPDATED 20 January 2025 - 18:29
After withdrawing production guidance for its Mozambican smelter last month, diversified mining and metals group South32 has reassured investors by maintaining guidance across its other operations.
The company said on Monday in a quarterly update it had taken steps to mitigate the impact of Mozambique’s ongoing civil unrest on Mozal Aluminium, South32’s aluminium smelter in the country. ..
