Tharisa reports lower first quarter chrome and PGM production
Production was affected by affected by drilling equipment availability
13 January 2025 - 09:12
Chrome and platinum miner Tharisa has reported lower production for the first quarter as operations were affected by drilling equipment availability.
The group reported platinum group metals (PGM) production of 29,900oz in the quarter ended December compared with 35,700oz in the corresponding quarter of 2023, and 19.4% lower than the previous quarter...
