Jubilee’s Zambian copper units wrestle with power outages
Jubilee missed its copper production guidance for the six months to end-December
13 January 2025 - 11:25
Jubilee Metals failed to meet its copper production guidance for the six months to end-December, thanks mainly to unplanned power outages affecting its Zambian operations towards the end of last year.
The diversified metals producer reported Zambian copper output of 1,454 tonnes, falling short of its revised half-year production target by nearly 400 tonnes as the unstable Zambian power supply saw the group place its Roan facilities into care and maintenance. ..
