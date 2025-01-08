Zambian government throws Gemfields a curve ball
The decision to reintroduce a 15% export duty on precious gemstones came without warning, said Gemfields
08 January 2025 - 10:45
UPDATED 08 January 2025 - 13:10
The Zambian government has revived a 15% export duty on the country’s precious gemstones to boost revenue, sending shares in Gemfields tumbling.
Germfields, which has operations in the southern African country, dropped 2.78% in morning trading on the JSE following the news...
