Copper 360 makes changes to top team
Former CEO Jan Nelson appointed as mining group’s executive director of resource strategy and equity value
30 December 2024 - 11:52
Mining group Copper 360 has appointed Shirley Hayes as CEO and she will relinquish her position as executive chairperson.
Announcing changes to executive responsibilities on Monday, the group said Jan Nelson has been appointed as executive director of resource strategy and equity value. He was previously CEO...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.