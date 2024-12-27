Illegal ruby miners ‘taking advantage’ of Mozambique unrest

A protester reacting near a burning barricade during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome in Maputo, Mozambique. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Gemfields, a leader in the mining and marketing of coloured gemstones, says illegal ruby miners in Mozambique have taken advantage of the unrest in that country since October after disputed election results.
Gemfields on Friday said there had been several incidents implicating illegal miners at its Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (MRM) in Mozambique, including of farming inputs provided by MRM that were due to be distributed to more than 800 local farmers to promote sustainable livelihoods.
“On December 24, more than 200 people staged an attempt to invade the MRM Village and during their approach set fire to external structures built by MRM containing, inter alia, a community cash point.
“Security forces comprising both the Mozambican police and military protected the MRM Village using a staged escalation of force,” the company said.
“Tragically, during the course of the morning, two individuals staging the attempt on MRM Village were shot, subsequently taken to the Montepuez district hospital and declared dead.
“Given the company’s priority remains the safety and security of its personnel, a number of people were temporarily relocated to off-site locations given the increased risk profile.
“MRM maintained a sizeable presence on site of more than 500 people across employees, contractors and security components. The temporarily relocated personnel began a phased return on Thursday. While our operations were halted from Tuesday, MRM intends to return to normal operations before the end of the year.”
Mozambique’s top court on Monday confirmed the victory of ruling party Frelimo in the October election, which has sparked huge protests by opposition groups who say the vote was rigged.
The Constitutional Council has the final say over the electoral process and its ruling is likely to spark further protests in Mozambique, a Southern African country of close to 35-million people that Frelimo has governed since 1975.
Western observers said the election was not free and fair, and the post-election period has seen the biggest protests against Frelimo in Mozambique’s history.
At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide.
Illegal ruby miners ‘taking advantage’ of Mozambique unrest
Gemfields points to several incidents implicating illegal miners at its Montepuez ruby deposit
Gemfields, a leader in the mining and marketing of coloured gemstones, says illegal ruby miners in Mozambique have taken advantage of the unrest in that country since October after disputed election results.
Gemfields on Friday said there had been several incidents implicating illegal miners at its Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (MRM) in Mozambique, including of farming inputs provided by MRM that were due to be distributed to more than 800 local farmers to promote sustainable livelihoods.
“On December 24, more than 200 people staged an attempt to invade the MRM Village and during their approach set fire to external structures built by MRM containing, inter alia, a community cash point.
“Security forces comprising both the Mozambican police and military protected the MRM Village using a staged escalation of force,” the company said.
“Tragically, during the course of the morning, two individuals staging the attempt on MRM Village were shot, subsequently taken to the Montepuez district hospital and declared dead.
“Given the company’s priority remains the safety and security of its personnel, a number of people were temporarily relocated to off-site locations given the increased risk profile.
“MRM maintained a sizeable presence on site of more than 500 people across employees, contractors and security components. The temporarily relocated personnel began a phased return on Thursday. While our operations were halted from Tuesday, MRM intends to return to normal operations before the end of the year.”
Mozambique’s top court on Monday confirmed the victory of ruling party Frelimo in the October election, which has sparked huge protests by opposition groups who say the vote was rigged.
The Constitutional Council has the final say over the electoral process and its ruling is likely to spark further protests in Mozambique, a Southern African country of close to 35-million people that Frelimo has governed since 1975.
Western observers said the election was not free and fair, and the post-election period has seen the biggest protests against Frelimo in Mozambique’s history.
At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide.
With Jackie Mackenzie.
Khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.