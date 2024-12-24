Companies / Mining

Gemfields ‘closely monitoring’ situation in Mozambique

Groups associated with the illegal mining and trading of rubies have taken advantage of the political unrest near its Montepuez Ruby mine

24 December 2024 - 13:05
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
A court decision regarding the October 2024 election results has given rise to further unrest in Mozambique. Picture: 123RF/Stock
Diversified miner Gemfields is closely monitoring the situation in Mozambique after Monday’s ruling by the Mozambican Constitutional Council on its decision regarding the October 2024 election gave rise to further unrest in Mozambique. 

Gemfields, which has several operations in Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, says groups associated with the illegal mining and trading of rubies have taken advantage of the political unrest near its 75%-owned Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) operation.

“The company’s priority remains the safety and security of its employees, contractors and community members. Based on the trajectory of the ongoing situation, there may be interruptions to MRM’s mining operations resulting from this unrest,” it said in a statement.

In Namanhumbir, a village immediately adjacent to MRM’s principal residential village and infrastructure, the instigators set fire to the Namanhumbir police station, the offices of MRM’s operational grievance mechanism, the MRM community centre and the community radio centre.

In the village of Nanune, a borehole providing water to community members and MRM Village was sabotaged, cutting off the water supply.

In the village of Wikupuri, some 5km east-northeast of MRM Village, the Wikupuri police station, the residence of police commander and the administrative offices of Namanhumbir district were set alight.

The company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and will provide further updates, it said.

Reuters reported that Mozambique’s top court on Monday confirmed the victory of ruling party Frelimo in the October election, which has sparked huge protests by opposition groups who say the vote was rigged.

The Constitutional Council has the final say over the electoral process and its ruling is likely to spark further protests in Mozambique, a Southern African country of close to 35-million people that Frelimo has governed since 1975.

Western observers said the election was not free and fair, and the post-election period has seen the biggest protests against Frelimo in Mozambique’s history.

At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide.

Gemfields’ share price was down 8% at R1.60 on the JSE by late Tuesday morning.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa

Gemfields suspends Kagem mining for up to six months

Group cuts back on expenses and development as sales of rubies and emeralds fall
Companies
1 day ago

Gemfields sells nearly $69m of rubies at June auction

The rough rubies were extracted by Montepuez Ruby Mine, which is 75%-owned by Gemfields and 25% by its Mozambican partner, Mwiriti
Companies
6 months ago

Gemfields names Bruce Cleaver as chair

Cleaver was previously CEO and co-chair of diamond miner De Beers
Companies
6 months ago

Gemfields excited about initial results at Mozambique gold project

Coloured gemstone miner Gemfields is excited about the initial mineral resources estimate at its gold exploration project in Mozambique.
Companies
6 months ago
