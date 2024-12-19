South32 to rebuild Mozal alumina stocks if trucking conditions remain favourable
South32 says its workforce is safe and there have been no security incidents at Mozal Aluminium
19 December 2024 - 09:17
South32 says over the past few days, road blockages have largely cleared and it has been able to safely transport alumina from port to Mozal Aluminium.
On December 10, the group withdrew production guidance for Mozal Aluminium as escalating civil unrest in Mozambique affected the transport of raw materials to the operation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.