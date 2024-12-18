Orion uncovers more high grade copper mineralisation in Northern Cape
CEO says drilling results position Flat Mine South as major growth hub for Okiep copper project
18 December 2024 - 17:44
Mining exploration and development group Orion Minerals has uncovered more high-grade copper mineralisation at the Flat Mine South (FMS) deposit in the Northern Cape, adding significant potential to the group’s Okiep copper project.
The company said on Tuesday it had received assay results confirming significant strike and down-dip extensions at FMS, opening the door to further extensions of the mineralisation that it inherited from Newmont and Gold Fields. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.