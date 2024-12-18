Mining input costs reach lowest level this year in October and November
Stronger exchange rate and lower oil prices help slow the rate of cost inflation in recent months
18 December 2024 - 14:34
While SA mining companies’ profitability remains under pressure, the Minerals Council SA’s latest index has provided some encouragement for the sector, with input costs reaching their lowest level this year in October and November.
A stronger exchange rate was a key factor in helping to ease input cost inflation in recent months, with SA’s nominal exchange rate appreciating by 5.3% year on year in November, bringing down the cost of imports. ..
