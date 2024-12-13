South32 receives government support for Australian mine life extension
The group expects federal support for the project by early next year
13 December 2024 - 16:50
South32 expects to receive federal approval to extend the life of its Australian Worsley Alumina mine and refinery early next year after gaining the support of Western Australia’s environmental minister this week.
The project will enable South32 to unlock more value from the assets, with the refinery now recognised as one of the world’s largest for alumina, according to the group...
