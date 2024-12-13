Nedbank CIB backs DRDGold with R2bn for mining expansion

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has committed up to R2bn in flexible financial solutions, comprising short- and long-term finance facilities, to support DRDGold Limited’s ambitious capital investment programme over the coming years.

This strategic partnership underscores Nedbank CIB’s dedication to supporting SA’s gold mining sector by backing innovative and responsible practices.

DRDGold, established in 1895, is an SA-based world leader in large-scale mechanised, on-surface mining. As the country’s oldest listed mining company, it focuses on environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

Sustainability is at the core of DRDGold’s business, aligning with its purpose to reverse the environmental legacy of mining and improve quality of life. It uses its tailings recovery process to create value from what was once considered waste.