Wesizwe Platinum’s finances exposed after cyberattack
The company says its IT systems were breached on Monday, and investigations to establish where the attack came from were under way
10 December 2024 - 15:57
Wesizwe Platinum, which owns the Bakubung mine in the North West, is scrambling to contain a cyberattack on its operations, which exposed its finance, legal, procurement and human resources functions, including personal information.
The company said on Tuesday that its IT systems were breached on Monday, and investigations to establish where the attack came from were under way...
