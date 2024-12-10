South32 withdraws Mozal guidance as Mozambique unrest continues
Contingency plans have been implemented at Mozal Aluminium as the transporting of raw materials to the operation has been affected by unrest
10 December 2024 - 09:30
Diversified mining and metals group South32 has withdrawn production guidance for Mozal Aluminium as escalating civil unrest in Mozambique has affected the transport of raw materials to the operation.
The group has implemented contingency plans at Mozal Aluminium as the transport of raw materials to the operation is being hit by road blockages. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.