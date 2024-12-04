Companies / Mining

Rio Tinto lifts 2025 guidance on higher copper production

Investor Palliser wants Rio Tinto to scrap its primary listing in London

04 December 2024 - 20:41
by Clara Denina and Roushni Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

London — British-Australian mining group Rio Tinto on Wednesday lifted its capital expenditure guidance for 2025 and forecast higher copper production, mostly on an anticipated 50% output surge from its Mongolian assets.

Across operations, it is projecting 3% compound annual growth from 2024 onward. While Rio Tinto’s profits primarily stem from iron ore, it is increasing its focus on copper, demand for which is expected to benefit from the energy transition.

The miner aims to reach annual copper production of 1-million  tonnes by 2030, evolving into a major player in the clean energy supply chain focusing on high-quality, low-emission raw materials.

“As we ramp up the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine (in Mongolia), deliver the Simandou high-grade iron ore project in Guinea, and build out our lithium business through the proposed acquisition of Arcadium, we are underwriting a decade of profitable growth,” CEO Jakob Stausholm said.

The company expects overall capital expenditure to rise to $11bn for fiscal 2025 from $9.5bn in 2024.

The Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, set to be the world’s largest new iron ore mine, will add about 5% to global seaborne supply when it comes on line at the end of 2025. Rio plans to spend about $6.2bn on the development, with more than half on port and rail infrastructure.

Rio in October agreed to buy lithium producer Arcadium for $6.7bn, a strategic move set to make it the world’s third-largest lithium miner, significantly boosting its presence in the electric vehicle battery supply chain.

Its Rincon starter project in Argentina achieved first lithium production last week, it said, but the huge Jadar project in Serbia, which has been slowed by environmental protests, could take at least two years to secure permits to go ahead.

The world’s largest iron ore producer said it expects copper production in fiscal 2025 of 780,000 tonnes-850,000 tonnes, against 660,000 tonnes-720,000 tonnes a year earlier.

It maintained its projected capital expenditure for decarbonisation through 2030 at the lower end of between $5bn  and $6bn, having last year cut the budget from a previous estimate of $7.5bn.

Rio is dual listed in Sydney and London, where its shares were down 12% and 14%, respectively, this year.

On Wednesday activist investor Palliser Capital demanded Rio Tinto scrap its primary listing in London and unify its corporate structure in Australia, saying about $50bn in shareholder value has already been lost due to the dual listing.

“So far, we have not got anything that tells us that the structure we have is not the best structure,” Stausholm told investors in London.

Reuters 

Exxaro CEO skates on thin ice after suspension

Mining company appoints law firm ENS to investigate performance of Nombasa Tsengwa
Companies
5 hours ago

Anglo American takes control of Brazilian iron ore project

Serra da Serpentina resource will be combined with the group’s Minas-Rio operation
Companies
1 day ago

Exxaro expects full-year production to fall

Resources group says logistical challenges and low commodity prices affected the business
Companies
1 day ago

Chrome lifts Tharisa’s earnings as it remains rosy about PGM demand

Revenue was 11% higher at $721.4m, while operating profit grew 26.3% to $119.6m
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FNB halts card swiping at toll gates
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank clients defrauded through CNP ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Exxaro CEO skates on thin ice after suspension
Companies / Mining
4.
Tupperware to close shop in SA at the end of the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Standard Bank says two-pot payouts are not ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.