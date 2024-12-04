Exxaro CEO skates on thin ice after suspension
Mining company appoints law firm ENS to investigate performance of Nombasa Tsengwa
04 December 2024 - 16:08
The future of Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa is in peril after the board placed her precautionary suspension while undertaking an investigation into her management that is said to have led to an exodus of the mining house’s executives.
The company on Wednesday said the suspension was in the best interests of Tsengwa and the group as corporate law firm ENS reviews the allegations, first reported by Business Times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.