Anglo American takes control of Brazilian iron ore project
Serra da Serpentina resource will be combined with the group’s Minas-Rio operation
03 December 2024 - 14:49
Anglo American has completed its acquisition of the Serra da Serpentina iron ore project from Brazilian miner Vale as the group’s promised restructuring in the wake of BHP’s unsuccessful bid continues apace.
The project, which will be integrated into Anglo’s Minas-Rio operation in Brazil, takes the group a step closer to delivering the portfolio transformation plan proposed by CEO Duncan Wanblad in May to keep shareholders on board after rebuffing a R700bn-plus offer from BHP earlier this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.