Fatality at Harmony’s Moab Khotsong mine after fall of ground
The affected area has been closed temporarily while investigations are under way
29 November 2024 - 15:00
An employee has died after a fall of ground at Harmony’s Moab Khotsong mine near Orkney, in the North West.
Harmony, SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, said in a statement on Friday that the incident happened on Thursday and the affected area had been closed temporarily while investigations were under way...
