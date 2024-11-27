Platinum market set for third straight deficit in 2025, industry body says
Automotive demand forecast to reach an eight-year high notwithstanding rise of battery electric vehicles
27 November 2024 - 16:57
World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has forecast a third consecutive market deficit next year as global demand for the metal, in particular from the automotive industry, remains strong.
Supply constraints are expected to provide a further boost to the market as above-ground stocks, which include mining companies’ inventories, scrap metal and physical platinum products such as bars and coins are further depleted, the council said in its most recent quarterly report published on Tuesday...
