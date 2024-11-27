Anglo raises R9.6bn from Amplats share sales
Earlier this week Anglo finalised the sale of its steelmaking coal business, generating $4.9bn in total cash proceeds
27 November 2024 - 09:21
Resources group Anglo American has raised R9.6bn from its accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).
Anglo American SA sold 17.5-million Amplats shares, representing about 6.6% of the miner’s total issued ordinary share capital, at R548 per share...
