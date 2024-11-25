Anglo to generate nearly $5bn from sale of steelmaking coal unit
In addition to the sale of its interest in Jellinbah, it will sell its portfolio of steelmaking coal mines that it operates in Australia to Peabody Energy
25 November 2024 - 09:29
Resources group Anglo American is to generate up to $4.9bn of total cash proceeds from the sale of its steelmaking coal business, it said on Monday.
The group has now entered into definitive agreements to sell the entirety of its steelmaking coal business to generate up to R88.4bn ($4.9bn) in aggregate gross cash proceeds...
