Top court rules in favour of Glencore in municipal bylaws dispute
Institution finds local councils lack legislative authority to create bylaws blocking property transfers
20 November 2024 - 05:00
The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore in its dispute with two Mpumalanga municipalities, finding that local councils lack the legislative authority to create bylaws creating transfer embargoes on property.
The judgment goes a long way in giving certainty to property developers on the powers granted to councils in regulating the transfer of properties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.