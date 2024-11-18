Bengaluru — Australia’s Resolute Mining said on Monday that it would pay $160m to Mali’s government to help resolve a tax dispute after the West African country detained its CEO, Terence Holohan, and two other employees this month.
Resolute has made an initial payment of $80m as part of the settlement from existing cash reserves and will make future payments of about $80m in the coming months from existing liquidity sources, it said.
Resolute shares were down as much as 14.3% in early trading on Monday to A$0.345, the lowest since March 1.
The detained employees were in Mali’s capital, Bamako, to hold discussions with mining and tax authorities regarding general activities related to the company’s business practices, the company said last week.
Resolute is working with the Mali government for the release of the detained employees, who remain “safe and well” and are receiving support from the UK and international embassies and consulates, the miner said on Monday.
Mali is one of Africa’s top gold producers and the detention of mining company employees, which have also included some senior local staff at Canada’s Barrick Gold, is becoming part of a pattern as the government seeks to extract more income from the sector.
Resolute’s gold mine in Syama, Mali — one of its two operational mines — contributed nearly two-thirds of its annual sales of 329,061 ounces in 2023. Resolute owns an 80% stake in the project, while Mali’s government holds the rest.
“The company notes that operations on site continue as normal and have not been affected,” Resolute said.
Australian gold miner to pay $160m to Mali as CEO, employees remain held
Resolute has paid $80m as part of a tax dispute settlement and will make future payments of about $80m, the company says
