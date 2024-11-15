Brazilian court lets BHP off the hook for criminal charges over 2015 dam collapse
The federal court ruled that BHP is not liable for criminal offences relating to the 2015 Fundão dam failure
15 November 2024 - 12:52
After reaching a $31.7bn settlement agreement with Brazilian authorities last week, BHP, Vale and their joint venture Samarco have now been acquitted from criminal charges related to the Fundão dam failure of 2015.
The charges were filed by a Brazilian federal prosecutor in 2016, one year after the collapse of Samarco’s tailings dam in the state of Minas Gerais...
