Harmony taps insider for CEO and creates deputy CEO role
Beyers Nel will take over as CEO of Harmony at the beginning of next year
14 November 2024 - 16:01
Harmony Gold has announced the appointment of its new CEO and executive director, Beyers Nel, who will take over at the beginning of next year.
This follows previous announcements that Peter Steenkamp would be retiring at the end of December, having served as the group’s CEO for nine years...
