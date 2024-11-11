Companies / Mining

Australia’s Resolute Mining falls after CEO detained in Mali

CEO Terence Holohan and two other employees were detained after talks with tax authorities

11 November 2024 - 21:30
by Felix Njini
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

Dakar — Share of Australia’s Resolute Mining fell more than 30% on Monday as the gold producer confirmed its CEO, Terence Holohan, and two other employees have been detained in Mali.

The executives were in Bamako to hold talks with the country’s mining and tax authorities regarding general activities related to the company’s business practices in Mali, Resolute said in a statement.

“Following the conclusion of these meetings on Friday, the three employees [including Holohan] were unexpectedly detained,” Africa-focused gold miner said. 

“While Resolute is working towards a settlement with the government of Mali to help secure the long-term future of the Syama Gold Mine, the utmost priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its employees.”

The company said it was in contact with the employees and they were being treated well.

Resolute has two mines in Mali, including an 80 % stake in the Syama mine.

Reuters

