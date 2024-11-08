Jubilee upbeat about Zambian copper expansion after strong first quarter
The group has successfully achieved key milestones in its Zambian copper expansion project, says CEO Leon Coetzer
08 November 2024 - 16:24
Jubilee Metals has started its 2025 financial year with a strong set of operational results for the first quarter, reporting organic growth across its SA operations and key milestones for its Zambian copper expansion.
The diversified metals miner reported increased production at its SA chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) mines, which it said are now well-established and consistently delivering strong results. ..
