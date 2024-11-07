AngloGold doubles earnings in first nine months
Group sticks to full-year guidance as free cash flow leaps, output stays relatively unchanged
07 November 2024 - 18:45
AngloGold Ashanti has reaffirmed its full-year guidance after its core earnings for first nine months of its financial year more than doubled to $1.863bn.
The gold miner reported free cash flow for the first nine months at $553m, compared with a $184m outflow in last year's matching period. Gold production was relatively unchanged at 1.9-million ounces. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.