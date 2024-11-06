Sibanye triples SA gold earnings in third quarter
CEO says strong performance reflects group’s efforts to optimise operations and improve profitability
06 November 2024 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA gold operations are reaping the rewards of a rising gold price, achieving an almost three-fold year-on-year increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter.
Sibanye reported adjusted ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from its SA gold operations at R1.35bn in the September quarter on an average gold price that was 24% higher than in the matching period last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.