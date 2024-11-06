Motsepe backs long-term prospects of SA’s ‘trillion-rand’ mining industry
African Rainbow Minerals executive chair highlights SA mining as key source of state revenue
06 November 2024 - 05:00
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) executive chair Patrice Motsepe says SA’s water and logistics woes undermine the mining sector’s growth and contribution to the economy.
Motsepe in his letter to shareholders published in the group’s annual report said there was a lot still going for the industry, but that authorities needed to attend to bottlenecks hurting the sector’s growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.