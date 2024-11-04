Anglo sells stake in Australian miner Jellinbah
In the A$1.6bn deal, Anglo will sell its 33.3% stake in Jellinbah to existing shareholder Zashvin
04 November 2024 - 12:39
Anglo American has agreed to the sale of its minority interest in steelmaking coal miner Jellinbah, which owns the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont mines in Australia.
While Anglo does not operate the mines or market any of their production volumes, the disposal of Jellinbah reflects the group’s ongoing effort to simplify its portfolio by divesting of its steelmaking coal, diamonds and platinum group metals (PGM) businesses. ..
