Pan African completes R2.5bn tailings project ahead of schedule
Mogale Tailings Retreatment plant to boost gold miner’s annual output by at least 50%
31 October 2024 - 16:34
Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources (PAR) has commissioned its new tailings retreatment plant that is expected to boost the group’s output by at least 50% once steady-state production is reached in December.
The Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) plant was commissioned in early October, below its R2.5bn budget and ahead of schedule, the company said on Thursday. ..
