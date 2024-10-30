Glencore still on track after reporting lower metal output
Group achieves key anticipated production improvements in the third quarter despite a production decline
30 October 2024 - 17:06
Despite a weaker operational performance in the first nine months, diversified natural resource miner Glencore said it remains on track to meet full-year production guidance and achieve trading profits in the upper end of its long-term range.
Glencore reported cobalt production at 26,500 tonnes for the first nine months of the year, down 18% from the comparable period — while zinc and nickel output fell by 4% and 9%, respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.