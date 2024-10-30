BHP CEO hails group’s superior value for investors
Mining giant has given shareholders more than $50bn in the past five years thanks to its durable, resilient assets, Mike Henry says at AGM
30 October 2024 - 15:44
BHP’s CEO says the mining group’s clear growth strategy and large, diversified portfolio has enabled it to return more than $50bn to shareholders in the past five years, well ahead of its rivals.
Speaking at the group’s AGM on Wednesday, CEO Mike Henry reflected on a strong operational performance in the year to end-June 2024 that enabled the group to deliver a total dividend payout of $7.4bn...
