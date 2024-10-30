Anglo punts ‘robust’ demand outlook for copper
The miner is evaluating further expansion of its Quellaveco mine in Peru
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Anglo American is evaluating further expansion of its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, with the group saying it is well on course to achieve 1-million tonnes per annum copper production by the early 2030s.
The company said demand for copper remained “robust”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.