Orion appoints official for flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc project
Nick Fouche has been appointed project manager for the flagship project
29 October 2024 - 09:19
JSE and Australia-listed miner Orion Minerals has appointed Nick Fouche as project director to manage the completion of its flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (PCZM) feasibility study and to oversee project execution.
“Nick was project director for the feasibility study and execution of the Palabora underground mining project and has unique experience that is applicable to Orion's underground copper mining projects,” Orion CEO Errol Smart said in a statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.